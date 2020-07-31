Donald K. Rosensteel, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald K. Rosensteel, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Ivy Woods Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Don was born August 7, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Milford and Clara Burand Rosenteel.

Raised in Struthers, Don was a graduate of Struthers High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1960 and after being honorably discharged returned to the area.

He owned and operated All-Brite Sign Company, Inc., in New Springfield for 25 years and retired in 2004.

An outdoorsman, Don enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of Bethel Friends Church in Poland.

Don leaves his dear friend, Cecilia Ann Wilson of New Springfield, Ohio; brother, John “Jack” Rosensteel of Crossville, Tennesee; daughter, Donna (Kurt) McBurney of North Lima, Ohio; son, Dale (Marie) Rosensteel of Darlington, Pennsylvania and one granddaughter, Alina McBurney.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son Scott Rosensteel; brother, Tim Rosensteel; step-brothers, Jon “Jack” Walters and step sister, Kathy Watson.

Due to the pandemic, Don was privately interred April 17, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

A public graveside service for family and friends is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating.

Contributions may be made to Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org or to Bethel Friends Church, 2772 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements were handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

