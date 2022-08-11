BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Trehan, 86, formerly of Afton Avenue in Boardman, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Don,” was born December 1, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Grace (Culp) Trehan.

He graduated from South High School in 1954.

He then served in the Army National Guard for three years.

Don was a former member of Hillman Street Christian Church in Youngstown, where he served as a Deacon and youth group leader.

Don was a manager for the meat department at Giant Eagle for 40 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to his summer home on Lake Erie.

Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Judith M. Davis, whom he married on September 17, 1960; a daughter, Dawn M. Trehan, Ph.D. of Munroe Falls, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Lori Trehan of Richfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Collin Trehan of Richfield, Ohio, Cadyn Griffith and Grayson Griffith, both of Munroe Falls, Ohio; a nephew, Kevin Crosby; two nieces, Michele Zimmer and Bonnie Davis Foty; and his goddaughter, Karen Theis-Diehl.

Besides his father, Joseph, and his mother, Grace Wise, Don was preceded in death by their son, Todd A. Trehan; a brother, Richard E. Trehan; three nephews, Rick Crosby, Curtis Trehan and Mark Davis.

Per Don’s request, private services were held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Interment took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Brookdale Hospice, 3380 Brecksville Road, Suite 101, Richfield, Ohio 44286 in memory of Don.

Don’s family would like to thank Brookdale Hospice nurses and aides for the love, care and support they gave Don and his family during this time. The family would also like to thank Randy Brown for being Don’s caregiver for the last two years.

