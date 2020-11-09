Donald J. Micenko, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Micenko, 84, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a two-year illness.

Donald was born April 16, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Kozusko) Micenko.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1954 and was a lifelong area resident.

Don worked at F A Pilgrim Extrusions on Lake Park Road in Boardman.

He enjoyed watching all types of sports on TV and enjoyed going to Struthers High School games. He also enjoyed having coffee with his friends at a local restaurant and hanging out at Jack’s Auto Body.

Don leaves behind a sister, Loretta Cioci of Hubbard; a nephew, John J. (Annette) Cioci of Struthers; two great-nieces, Michelle (Ryan) Adams and Cristal (Mario) Olivera; a great-nephew, Anthony (Miranda) Cioci and two great-great-nephews, Alejandro Olivera and Victor Olivera.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Peter Cioci and a nephew, David.

As per Don’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Caprice Health Care Center and Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center for the excellent and compassionate care they gave to Donald.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald J. Micenko, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: