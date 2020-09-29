Donald J. Matricardi, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Matricardi, 81, died Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Donald, known by family and friends as “Don,” was born July 18, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel and Angeline Rotz Matricardi.

He was a graduate of Union High School in New Castle. After graduation, he began working for Aluminum Color in Lowellville and then took a position with General Motors as an assembler, retiring after 31 years of service with the company. In his retirement, Don enjoyed doing woodworking and handyman work.

He was a member of the UAW and a former member of St. Luke and Holy Family Parishes. Some of his favorite pastimes included bowling in various leagues throughout the years, working in his yard, planting an annual vegetable garden and cheering on the Steelers. A car enthusiast, Don also enjoyed attending car shows and showing his classic car. A loveable and funny man, Don adored children, supplying them with cookies and became known by many of them as the “Cookie Man.”

He leaves his wife, the former Doris Petko, whom he married April 24, 1965; daughters, Dawn Lynn Matricardi of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Sherry Matricardi of Boardman; four brothers, Samuel Matricardi of Erskine Quarry, Pennsylvania, Alfred Matricardi of Boardman, James Matricardi of Struthers and Patsy Petrock of Struthers; his sister-in law, Carolyn Petko of Poland and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by brothers, John Matricardi, Michael Petrock, and Lawrence Matricardi; and sister, Virginia Scavnicky.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. We kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask and respect the 6-foot rule.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

If you are unable to make it due to COVID-19, the family asks that you keep them in your prayers and you can also visit www.beckerobits.com to send them condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald J. Matricardi, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: