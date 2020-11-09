Donald “Dooney” Karis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Dooney” Karis, 63, passed away Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Dooney was born April 11, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of the late Tony and Mary Kolos Karis.

A life-long resident of Struthers, Dooney attended Struthers High School.

He worked for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube and later Wean United Foundry where he retired in 2000 after 22 years of service.

Dooney, a proud Nebo Boy, enjoyed gardening vegetables, canning peppers and tomatoes and cooking. He was an excellent cook especially on the spit and was known for his turkeys on Thanksgiving. Every year, Dooney took his family camping to Cook Forest. After his children were grown, Dooney and Chris continued to carry on the tradition of camping on their anniversary date. Dooney was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching the games on Sunday while cooking ribs. Dooney will be remembered for his fashionable style, cowboy hats, do rags and cut off sleeveless shirts.

Dooney leaves his wife of 43 years, the former Chrisdell Watson, whom he married June 18, 1977; one son, Adam (Nicque) and granddaughter, Addyson Karis of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Stacy (Jim Iudiciani) Karis; brother, Robert “Sloop” (Peggie) Karis of Poland, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Karis, Susan Karis and Melanie Karis; three brothers-in-law, Bill (Judy Wilson) Baldelli, John (Luann) Watson and Jeff Watson; numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Smash.

In addition to his parents, Dooney was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, James and Stephen Karis and one sister, Sylvia Baldelli.

Friends will be received Friday, November 13 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m., until time of the Memorial Service, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

