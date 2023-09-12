STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Heasley, 62, formerly of western Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Donnie,” was born August 6, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Donald and Barbara (Fedorchak) Heasley.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1979.

Donnie moved to Pennsylvania and later returned to the Mahoning Valley in 2016.

Donnie worked for Rudzik Excavating in Struthers as a supervisor for over 20 years.

He was an active member of the Ashtabula Yacht Club, the Lowellville Rod & Gun Club and the Mahoning Sportsmans Club. In his leisure time, Donnie enjoyed fishing and gardening vegetables and flowers.

Donnie was very proud of his nephews, Kolton and Jacob Rudzik and treasured spending time with them along with his family.

Donnie is survived by his mother, Barbara Heasley of Struthers; a brother, Timothy J. (Jo) Heasley of San Diego, California; sister, Bonnie L. (Jeff) Rudzik of Struthers and nephews, Kolton Rudzik and Jacob Rudzik, both of Struthers.

Besides his father, Donnie was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher S. Heasley.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a time of sharing to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Donnie’s family.

