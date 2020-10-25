Donald D. DiLullo, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald D. DiLullo, 60, life-long resident of Struthers, died Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after a four month battle with cancer.

Don was born October 12, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Mary Anne Richards DiLullo.

Upon graduating from Struthers High School in 1978, Don enlisted in the United State Marine Corps and served for seven years. He was very proud of his service and rose to the Rank of Sergeant and served the majority of his time at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. In 1985, Don was honorably discharged, and returned home to Struthers. That same year he began his long time employment as a Diesel Fuel Injection Specialist with IB Diesel. Don worked hard, rarely took time off and enjoyed his customers.

When not working, Don’s passion was golf. He was a member of Mt. Carmel and Struthers Gridiron Golf Leagues. He was also a member and past trustee of Mt. Carmel Society in Lowellville. Aside from golf, a list of Don’s favorites include, his homemade spaghetti sauce which was his claim to fame, football teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Ohio State Buckeyes, and of course, his four legged best friends, Buster and Dino.

Don will be remembered for always being the jokester, his infectious laugh, huge heart and always putting everyone’s needs before him.

Most important to Don was his family. He loved them so much and was so proud to be “Popple” to his three grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Michelle Trimble, whom he married August 30, 2013; children, Daniel DiLullo and Nicole (PJ) Canter, all of Poland and stepson, Vincent Trimble of Struthers; three grandchildren, Alyssa DiLullo, Lauren Canter and PJ Canter, Jr.; two brothers, Robert (Darlene) DiLullo of Poland, Ohio and Richard (Donna) DiLullo of New Middletown, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Anne Snyder of Youngstown, Ohio, Dorothy (Ronald) Terrell of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and Christine DiLullo of Campbell, Ohio; his father and mother-in-law, James and Dorothy Trimble of Struthers and sister and brother-in-law, Shari (Dan) Croyle and David (Erika) Trimble, both of Struthers.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by infants brother and sister, Samuel and Donna DiLullo.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers with Fr. Marian Babjak officiating.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald D. DiLullo, please visit our floral store.

