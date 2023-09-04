BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ambrose Powell, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Don,” was born on May 5, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Ondra) Powell.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953.

Don served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960.

He worked at RMI Titanium in Niles, Ohio in the quality control department where he was a laboratory supervisor, retiring after 43 years in 1998.

Don was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman, a member of the Holy Name Society and St. Luke’s Bocce league.

In his earlier years, Don was president of Boardman Youth Baseball for ten years and was manager of Mayo & Orvets 11 and 12 year olds baseball team for 15 years. He was an avid YSU football fan and belonged to the YSU Penguin Club. Don was on the U.S. Steel golf league as well as the Mahoning County Seniors golf league.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He attended all his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He was their biggest cheerleader.

He enjoyed going to Las Vegas and overnight casino trips. He had so many wonderful memories of his family going to Geneva-on-the-Lake for a week every year with the Powell’s, Ault’s, Magrini’s and Edith and Jerry. He always looked forward to going out to dinner every Saturday night with friends.

Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Elaine Pompoco, whom he married on January 24, 1959 at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers; his four children, Cindy (Pat) Reedy, Don (Tammie) Powell, Katie (Jim) Rosati, and a son, Jimmy Powell, who died in 2019; his nine grandchildren, Elaine Reedy, Patrick Reedy, Joseph (Samantha) Reedy, Donny (Jen) Powell, Cory (Emily) Powell; Diana Machel, Jenna (Tom) Zorzi, John (Lacey) Rosati and Danny Rosati; eleven great-grandchildren, Georgiana Reedy, Sloane Reedy, Aiden Machel and Adalyn Machel, Carter Powell, Cali Powell, Theodore Powell and Luca Powell, Thomas Zorzi, and Nico Rosati and Rocco Rosati; two brothers, Edward Powell and Bill (Donna) Powell; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Powell, who died April 5, 2019; his sister, Carol Zigman; his sisters-in-law, Peggy Ault and Salianne Powell; his brothers-in-law, Jimmy Pompoco, Allen Ault and Tony Zigman.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue in Boardman. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in memory of Don.

