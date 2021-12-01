Dominic Perry Sandine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Dominic Perry Sandine, 103, passed away on Sunday morning, November 28, 2021, at Hospice House of natural causes.

He was born September 1, 1918, on the East Side of Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Santini (Sandine) and Mary Mascisia (Mashiska) Sandine.

He attended East High School and the New Castle School of Trades where he became a gemologist.

He married the love of his life, Margaret Ruth Kristof, on November 24, 1938 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and they celebrated 76 years of marriage together.

Mr. Sandine opened his own pawnshop on Federal Street in downtown Youngstown and later opened a jewelry store, “Sandine Jewelry Company,” located on Phelps Street also in downtown Youngstown. After 43 years in the jewelry business, he retired in his mid 70’s.

Dominic was very fond of the Youth Program at the YMCA and he often said going there every day saved his youth and they treated him very well and they loved him there. As a teenager, he learned how to play table tennis with all his mentors and he also continued teaching children how to play. He went on to become the state champion in Ohio as well as other parts of the country and he was featured in the Youngstown Vindicator for these achievements. Dominic was also an excellent billiards player, a real “Steve McQueen.” He opened his own pool room in Cornersburg called “Swifty’s Pool Room.” Dominic and his wife loved taking vacations to Florida where they enjoyed the horse races and played lots of shuffleboard together. They also traveled to Las Vegas where Dom was a card dealer at some of the casinos. He was an incredible poker and baccarat player due to an amazing ability to remember the cards. In his later years, he continued to buy and sell jewelry, precious metals, coins, and antiques and kept busy going to auctions and garages sales.

He loved going to the park with his beloved dog, “Swifty,” where he would sit on the benches there. He loved talking politics, religion and the stock market with his friends at “The Donut Shop” and most of all lived to eat his wife’s incredible cooking.

Dominic was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was dearly loved by all. He encouraged and supported his daughters and grandchildren to have careers and open up their own businesses. He was so excited when new grandchildren were born.

Mr. Sandine was a long time member of St. Christine’s Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Sandine leaves his five daughters, Mary Ann (Jim) Huesken, Veronica (Bob) Morell, Margaret (Jerry) Murphy, Theresa Leaver and Sandra Kertis; 13 grandchildren, James (Joyce) Eckman Jr., Dominic (Leslie) Eckman, Caroline Morell Lupo, Patrice (Joe) Morell Loree, Christine (Tim) Foltz , Joanne (Martin) Murphy Lopez, Erin Murphy Kristova, Mary Ann Kertis Byrns, Suzanne Kertis Meech, Nancy Kertis Reis, Joseph (Jennifer) Kertis Jr., Sara (Mike) Sandine Tokarsky and Mary (Joel) Leaver Ogle, 24 great-grandchildren, Angela and Maria Moschella, Josephine, Sean and Austin Lopez, Megan and Monica Fussner, Ryan (Alexandria) Fussner, Hannah and Gary Meech, Phillip Joseph Byrns, Gracie and Abby Jo Reis, Ellie Lynn and Joseph Kertis Jr., Joseph Robert Loree, Emily Anne and Elise Marie Eckman, Rachael (Jared) Molchan Syska and Ashlie Elizabeth and Bridgett Kaylee Eckman Eliza Jane and Clara Rose Ogle and Michael Jamison Tokarsky; three great-great-grandchildren, Aleah Opatken, Colton and Charlotte Fussner; he leaves a sister-in-law, Betty Mae Sandine Lacey; nieces, Tootie Sandine Demain and Debra Sandine; nephews, Joseph (Marlene) Sandine, Robert (Barbara) Sandine, Michael Sandine, Jimmie (Marilyn) Sandine, Ralph (Susan) Sandine and Mark (Leola) Sandine and his loving dog, Swifty, who gave him much joy and companionship.

Besides his parents, Mr. Sandine was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, who died at the age of 96 on January 16, 2015; his sister, Carmela; his brothers, Ralph and Mike Sandine; his sons-in-law, Joseph Kertis Sr. and James Eckman Sr.; his nephew, Robert Callan and his niece, Shelley Sandine Loew.

Friends will be received, Thursday, December 2, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. A prayer service will be held Friday at 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon, at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio with Pastor John Jerek officiating. A luncheon will be held at St. Christine Parish Center immediately following the Mass. Private Interment will take place later Friday afternoon at Calvary Cemetery.

Mr. Sandine’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the YMCA of Youngstown, Ohio, 17 North Champion St, Youngstown, Ohio, 44503, St. Christine Parish, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44503, or to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Due to the new variant of COVID-19, the Sandine family prefers masks be worn for everyone’s safety.

