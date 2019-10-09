Dominic J. Galletta, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by a circle of love, Dominic J. Galletta, departed this Earthly life to join his beloved father, Rocky, in God’s paradise.

Dominic was born to Rocky and Dora (Mastronarde) Galletta on December 19, 1955.

He was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley and a member of Christ Our Savior Church in Struthers, Ohio.

After graduating from Campbell Memorial High School in 1973, Dominic pursued employment in the business field, which led to a highly successful career in sales.

He worked for a varied number of businesses before joining the G.W.Becker, Inc., company team.

On February 15, 1986, Dominic married his true partner in life, Theresa (Wanamaker) Galletta. Dominic and Theresa raised two extraordinary children, Dominique and Michael, who considered their father their champion, their advocate, their true hero!

The consummate family man, Dom displayed a steadfast devotion to his immediate and extended families that is unparalleled. Dom’s house was always the gathering place where everyone was welcome and no one was exempt from his good-natured teasing. Every member of his family thought they were his “favorite” and every friend considered him their “best friend.” Although he has left this world far too soon, Dominic’s legacy will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all of those privileged enough to have known and loved him.

Dominic will be forever missed by his cherished wife, Theresa; his daughter, Dominique and son, Michael; his devoted mother, Dora Galletta; his sisters, Josephine Galletta, Marietta (David) Tomchik and Annie (Bill) Schrieber; a very special aunt, Mary Mastronarde; his sisters-in-law, Donna (Gary) Wholf, Dottie Dawson and Kathi (Jack) Young; his brothers-in-law, Kenny ( Lara) Wanamaker, Tommy (Ellen)Wanamaker, Don Watson and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dominic was preceded in death by his father, Rocky; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lu and Ken Wanamaker and sister-in-law, Karen Watson.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

Funeral services will commence at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home.

“Our love goes with you, Dominic; our souls wait to greet you.”

Visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.