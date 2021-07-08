Dominic Anzevino, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Anzevino, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Dominic was born March 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and the late Viola (King) Anzevino.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Dominic worked as a brakeman for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad for several years. He later worked as an electrician for Conrail Railway and Norfolk Southern Railroad. He retired in 2013 after 43 years of service. In his retirement, he took a job in the maintenance department at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, where he worked until 2018.

He was an active member of Poland Village Baptist Church, volunteering and helping with church activities.

In his free time, Dominic enjoyed keeping in shape by running and lifting weights. He was very handy and enjoyed doing projects for his family and friends.

Dominic was a devoted son, brother, husband, son-in-law, father, papa, uncle and friend. He enjoyed spending time with and helping out his family. He considered his children and grandchildren his greatest accomplishments.

Dominic is survived by his father, Dominic Anzevino of Youngstown; his beloved wife, the former Pattie M. Flicker, whom he married on August 21, 1971; two daughters, Michelle R. (Anthony) Cheff of Boardman and Laurinda M. (Brian) Soloway of Tomball, Texas; three brothers, David Anzevino of Youngstown, Daniel (Cheryl) Anzevino of Boardman and Richard (Amy) Anzevino of Poland; two sisters, Linda Bobo and Patty (David) Bernat, both of Boardman; six grandchildren, Starla, Carter, Callie and Luke Soloway, Marley and Dominic Cheff and his mother-in-law, Margaret Flicker of Youngstown.

Besides his mother, Dominic was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Linda Anzevino and brother-in-law, Daniel Bobo.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Dominic’s life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Ethridge officiating.

