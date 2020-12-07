Dolores Rita Renzenbrink, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Rita Renzenbrink, 90, of Poland, died Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman from complications of COVID-19.

She was born March 21, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lamont and Mary (Rochford) Longstreet and was a lifelong area resident.

Dolores was a June of 1949 graduate of South High School and went to work at United Engineering as a telephone operator. Throughout her career, she worked many places as an operator, including The Vindicator, Swedlow Plastics and Youngstown Hospital, later known as Forum Health for 26 years, retiring in 1996.

Dolores taught Sunday School at Poland Methodist Church and had been a volunteer for Girl Scouts. She was a current member of Bethel Friends Church in Poland and regularly attended until her illness.

She enjoyed collecting decorative glass and vacationing with her husband. Dolores also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, especially cardinals.

Besides her loving husband, Donald C. Renzenbrink, whom she married May 26, 1951, she leaves two daughters, Debra Rolland of Austintown and Diane (Nick) Gavolas of Poland and three grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Kennedy, Stephen (Amanda) Gavolas and Alan Gavolas. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Soloman Kennedy and Aiden Gavolas.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie McCarthy and Betty Bowden, as well as her son-in-law, Robert Rolland.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Bethel Friends Church in Poland with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until Noon, prior to the services at the church.

Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

