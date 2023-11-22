POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores R. Romeo, 93, a lifelong resident of Struthers, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores, known by her family and friends as “Lambie”, was born on January 26, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Velma (McCurdy) Landgraff.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1948.

Dolores was a bookkeeper for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for several years and later for Men-Guer Chrysler-Plymouth in Struthers for over 20 years, retiring in 1993.

She was a proud member of Struthers Presbyterian Church, now known as Struthers Parkside Church, where she spent several years as a Deacon, member of her Sunday School class, and the Sunday School superintendent. Dolores had many hobbies. She enjoyed playing cards and belonged to several different card clubs throughout the years. She enjoyed bowling and later she was a member of the women’s bocce league at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville. She loved quilting and was a member of the Where the Corners Meet Quilt Guild in New Wilmington, PA. She also quilted weekly with the Struthers Methodist Church group. Dolores was proud of her craft and hand quilted dozens of beautiful quilts as gifts for her family. She also enjoyed being a member of the Lowellville Senior Citizens group, where she even served as club president.

Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very active in her grandchildren’s lives and loved being involved in their 4-H groups and sporting events. Her family always looked forward to her cooking, mainly her delicious chicken and Sunday sauce. She looked forward to her frequent trips to Ft. Lauderdale to spend time with her son Jim. She loved traveling with her grandson Daniel. Together on their cruises, they visited many unique destinations and they were always the life of the party.

Dolores is survived by three children, Regina Romeo of Poland, Carole Romeo of Lowellville, and James Romeo of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; three grandchildren, Paolo Ricottilli of Lowellville, Daniel Ricottilli of Cleveland, and Cara (Steve) Susany of Struthers; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Caroline, and Sofia Susany; a brother, James Landgraff of Lowellville; a sister-in-law, Beverly Landgraff of Poland, and several nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Vincent James Romeo, whom she married on November 14, 1950 and died February 2, 1992; two brothers, Henry W. Landgraff, II and Robert Landgraff; two sisters-in-law, Carol Landgraff and Beverly Landgraff; and a son-in-law, George Skrbina.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue in Struthers. There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend James Berkebile and Reverend Lori Valenzisi officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471 or to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Dolores.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

