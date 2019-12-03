Dolores F. “Dee” Ferris, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dee” F. Ferris, 91, died Monday evening, December 2, 2019, at East Liverpool City Hospital.

Dolores affectionately known as “Dee” was born May 27, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Eleanor (Morgan) Pearl.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1946 graduate of South High School. Shortly after high school, she married Robert Sinn, and they had five children together. They were married for eight years before his passing in 1955 after a tragic accident at his work.

After raising her children, she married Atty. Dean F. Ferris on July 11, 1969, and they united their families.

Dee then enrolled at Kent State University and later Youngstown State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught junior high school for the Youngstown City Schools until her retirement.

Dee loved life and had an adventurous spirit. For many years, she enjoyed clog dancing with various groups with the most recent being the Kick It Up Kloggers. In her 60’s, she joined a figure skating team at the Ice Zone in Boardman and won numerous medals. She also enjoyed teaching swimming lessons at the YMCA, was a member of a synchronized swimming team and more recently, she enjoyed going to yoga classes. Along with her husband, Dee loved traveling the world with Hawaii being her favorite destination.

Dee had a strong faith and loved attending her church, Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dean, of Canfield; her 5 children, Sharlene (Chris) Sipple of Canfield, Clifford (Mary Jo) Sinn of Austintown, Debbie (John) Cotton of Canfield, Leslie Griffith and Robin Russo, both of Alto, Michigan; step-son, Ted (Joan) Ferris of Columbiana; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Erica), Gabrielle, Melissa (John), Julie, Theresa (Jeremy), Renee (Jarrod), Jodi, Eric (Heather), Brian, Jaimie (Kevin), Nathan (April) and Rosie; 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Dee was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Carolee Daroux; sister, Dorathe Heberling; grandson, Billy and son-in-law, Mike Russo.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church with the Rev. Russ Adams officiating.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 6, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland and Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Ferris’ name to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

