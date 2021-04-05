Diane T. Eaton, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Eaton of Columbiana, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 1, 2021, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Diane was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, on June 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Vernon “Tommy” Tompkins and June Tompkins and was the youngest of four children. Her family moved to Clarion, Iowa, in 1937 and to Rochester, New York in 1943. There, she graduated from East High School in 1953 and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

She married her best friend, Roy C. “Bill” Eaton, on September 25, 1954.

Diane loved to sew, knit and crochet. She lovingly made teddy bears for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many new babies.

After Bill retired in 1985, they spent time traveling and in 1997 bought a home in Venice, Florida, where they wintered for many years.

Diane loved all animals, especially dogs. She and Bill raised several litters of Dachshunds and a litter of Labradors. Diane loved all sports and was a tennis player, as well as an avid golfer, even getting a hole-in-one.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, a brother and a great-grandson.

Diane leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Bill, of 66 years; her three children, Terry (Dennis) DiRienzo of Calcutta, Ohio, William (Terri) Eaton of Sarasota, Florida and Nancy Taylor of East Liverpool, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care and compassion during her illness and also her caregiver, Julie.

As per Diane’s wishes, there are no funeral services.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, Diane’s family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Columbiana, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to Diane’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.