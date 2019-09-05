Diane Shimer, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Shimer, 59 of North Lima, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Diane was born January 4, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of David and Jean Pasky and had been a lifelong area resident.

Diane was a graduate of Boardman High School and was a homemaker.

Besides her husband, Fred Shimer, whom she married April 18, 2019, she leaves her mother of Youngstown; her daughter, Angelica McKenney and her family of Austintown; four sons, Jonathan Hetrick of Austintown, Rick Shimer and his family of Green Mountain, North Carolina, Steven Shimer and his family of Tallahassi, Florida and Donovan Shimer of Fort Riley, Kansas; five grandchildren and two brothers, Eric and James Paskey, both of Youngstown.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Paskey.

Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday, September 7, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.