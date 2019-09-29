Diane Lee Schuller, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Lee Schuller, 83, of Boardman, Ohio, died Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019 at Brookdale in Austintown, from Alzheimer’s peacefully in her daughter’s arms.

She was born February 22, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Roberta (Fowler) Jones and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1954 graduate of Boardman High School.

She worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube from 1954 to 1960 as a secretary in the Sales Promotion and Advertising Department.

She married Martin R. Schuller on August 29, 1959.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she had worked as a church and financial secretary for over 30 years.

She was a member of several bowling leagues and was an avid bowler since 1954. She held various different offices with the leagues she bowled. She was president, vice president and secretary and was honored by the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association in 1999 as Secretary of the Year. She was also director of the Youngstown-Salem Women’s W.B.A. She was a member and president of the Sunrise Chapter 458 Order of the Masonic Eastern Star and also a member of the Oriental Shrine.

Diane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her and she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Darlene, who always called her “Angel Mom”.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her daughter, Darlene, with whom she made her home; her son-in-law, David Kashubara; her sons, Dean (Darlene) Schuller of Ontario, Canada and Dale (Eliza) Schuller of Sacramento, California; one grandson, Nikki Schuller of Atlanta, Georgia, who she shared a very special bond with. She also leaves two granddaughters, Serenity Schuller and Kira Schuller.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, to whom she had been married for 54 years before his passing in 2014; her identical twin sister, Sally Luxon and a brother, Robert Jones.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman with Pastor Robert Quaintance, officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church.

Interment will follow the services at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Condolences may be online to www.beckerfuneralhomes.com.