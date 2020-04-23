Diane L. Durkin, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane L. Durkin, 68, formerly of Miami, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

Diane was born February 1, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Bugno) Durkin.

She was a 1970 graduate of Struthers High School and received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1973.

After graduating from nursing school, Diane moved to Miami and worked as a registered nurse for Jackson Memorial Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. For 20 of those years, she served as the head nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In 2009, she returned to the Youngstown area.

A devoted sister, aunt and nurse, Diane enjoyed traveling and going on cruises in her free time.

Diane is survived by two brothers, Harold L. Durkin and Brian D. (Luann) Durkin, both of Boardman; a sister, Patricia A. Beckman of Telford, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Gloria Durkin and her brother-in-law, Lester Beckman.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there are no calling hours and a private graveside service was held for Diane’s family at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

