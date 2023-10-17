POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Kay George, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Born July 30, 1949 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Elsie Jack McGinnis.

Diana married Richard Allen George, on August 1, 1970, and became a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing on June 14, 2023. Diana and Richard were blessed with three sons, Richard, Jason and Derrick, and later with a grandson Ryan.



Diana and Richard enjoyed their time together going to yard sales and thrift shops, and wintering in Bradenton, Florida, for many years. With an eye for interior design and fashion, Diana took great pride in decorating her home and keeping a stylish and classy appearance. Diana also loved all things Betty Boop.



Diana leaves to carry on her memory, sons, Richard A. (Tatiana) George, Jr. of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Jason M. (Megan Frattaroli) George of Poland, and Derrick H. George of Poland; grandson, Ryan M. George of Lowellville; sisters, Donna Darr of Youngstown and Linda Tinelli of Hubbard and her granddogs, Mambo and Georgie.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carole Romeo and Loretta Gear.



In accordance with Diana’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Diana’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diana Kay George, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday October 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.