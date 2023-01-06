STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana L. Nelle, 61, of Struthers, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born October 29, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter James and Gaye (Evans) Kiefer.

She was a 1980 graduate of Boardman High School.

Diana worked as a hairdresser for Cost Cutter’s at the Shops at Boardman Park.

She was an avid golfer and enjoyed bocce. She was a trustee for the Ladies Auxiliary of the St. Anthony’s Society in Struthers, a member of the V.F.W. Wednesday night golf league and the Youngstown Ladies Beer Club.

She leaves her husband, William Keith Nelle, whom she married July 20, 1979; her two children, William Jason (Anna) Nelle of Fort Myers, Florida and Tara (James) Sodeman of Struthers; a sister, Christine (Dennis) Johnson of Struthers and her grandchildren, who called her Nana, Lluvia and Brisa Quintana, William Hunter Nelle, Colton Sodeman, Callie Sodeman and Cambrie Sodeman,

Besides her parents, Diana was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Fantone and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, William Frederick and Elsie Nelle.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday, January 9, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the service at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Women’s Auxiliary of the St. Anthony Society of Struthers, 100 Lowellville Road, Struthers, OH 44471.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.