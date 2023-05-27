BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Derrick Dale Stratton, 46, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Derrick was born January 1, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dale Stratton and Linda Stratton Fulmer.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, he was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1995.

Derrick worked as a residential and commercial construction worker for the majority of his career.

Artistic and creative, Derrick had a love for all genres of music and the arts. Through the years, he enjoyed playing in several local bands as their drummer. Derrick also enjoyed rock climbing in his youth, mountain biking, beach vacations with family and he was a voracious reader. Derrick will be lovingly remembered for his quiet and gentle disposition, unique sense of humor and respect and kindness he showed to others.

Derrick leaves to carry on his memory, his mother, Linda Fulmer of Boardman; brother, Dennis Stratton of Nashville, Tennessee; paternal grandmother, Bassha Stratton; extended family, Geary Fleischer, Courtney Doyle and her daughter Madilynn and Nicholas (Julie) Fleischer and their children, Jillian and Jacob and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Derrick was preceded in death by his father, Dale; maternal grandparents, May and Clarence Zimmerman and paternal grandfather, Robert Stratton.

All family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral service on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Boardman.

Derrick’s kindness and generosity he displayed in life continued even after his passing through his gift of organ donation.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Derrick’s family.

