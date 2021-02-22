Derek J. Lowry, North Canton, Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Atty. Derek J. Lowry, 49, of Boardman, formerly of North Canton, passed away Thursday morning, February 18, 2021 at his parent’s home, surrounded by family.

Derek was born November 10, 1971 in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Eudora “Dodie” (Humphrey) Lowry.

A 1990 graduate of Boardman High School, Derek earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Kent State University in 1995 and later graduated from the University of Akron School of Law in 1998.

For two years, Derek worked as an attorney for the Canton City Prosecutor’s Office. A founding partner of the law firm Crawford, Lowry and Associates, Derek represented families in need for over 18 years before the onset of his illness.

Derek was a member of both the Ohio State Bar Association and Stark County Bar Association as well as the Canton Chapter of the Cleveland Browns Backers Association.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. A devoted son, father, brother and uncle, Derek enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Derek is survived by his parents, Richard and Dodie Lowry of Boardman; two children, Lindsay N. Lowry and Sean Martin Lowry and his former wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Lowry, all from North Canton; brother, Dennis (Robin) Lowry and sister, Deveni Lowry, both of Boardman; four nephews, Brandon Lowry, Deven Lowry, Drake Lowry and Ethan Andersen and three nieces, Sophia Lowry, Gwen Lowry and Kiley Andersen.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Chaplain David W. Kahnt officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service, please do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Derek’s family.

The family would like to thank Melissa, Anthony and Tasha at Buckeye Hospice and the Canton law community for their love, care and support given to Derek and his family at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Buckeye Hospice & Palliative Care, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Derek.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

