PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis R. Walker, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Dennis was born October 22, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late Clarence and Grace (Ryan) Walker.

A lifelong area resident, Dennis was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1969.

After high school, he served his apprenticeship with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 396. With a steadfast and strong work ethic, Dennis worked his entire career as a master plumber, operating his own business, D.R. Walker Plumbing and Heating, for many years and also with Local 396. Dennis was generous with his time and talents, never hesitating to help family and friends with their home projects.

While on a construction job at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, he met the former Carol A. Klanica, who was working there in the radiology department. They were later married on October 18, 1975 and were blessed with 46 wonderful years of marriage and two daughters.

Dedicated and loving, Dennis was a true family man in every sense. He was always present, supportive, and nothing brought him more joy than seeing his wife and daughters happy, which were his whole world.

Warm and welcoming, Dennis loved hosting gatherings at his home, often poolside and manning the grill. Through the years, he also enjoyed loyally cheering on the Cleveland Browns and all Cleveland sports. Dennis will be lovingly remembered for his generosity, friendly disposition, and bringing smiles to many with his wonderful sense of humor and love of joking around.

Dennis leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Carol; daughters, Julia Walker (David Ornelas) of Boardman and Katherine “Katie” Walker (Matthew Ritzman) of Plymouth, Michigan; brother, Rick (Colleen) Walker of Struthers; many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many special friends.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry (Irene) Walker and Richard (Nanette) Walker.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 23, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, OH 44514, with Reverend Richard Lambert officiating.

A prayer service honoring Dennis’ life will be held on Wednesday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

