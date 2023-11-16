BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis G. Bloomingdale, 77, passed away on Saturday evening, November 11, 2023, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with his family at his side.

Dennis was born March 30, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Richard and Martha Jane (Kirchgessner) Bloomingdale.

A lifelong area resident, Dennis was a 1964 graduate of Springfield Local High School and attended Youngstown State University.

In 1966, he proudly enlisted in the United States Navy. In his military training, he completed the Field Medical Service School and served as a medic during the Vietnam War, until being honorably discharged in 1970.

After his military service, Dennis returned to his hometown and received his X-ray technician certification through the South Side Hospital Radiology Program. He began his career with Hitchcock X-Ray as the Chief Technician and ultimately retired from Cavalier Mobile X-Ray in 2010.

In his leisure time, Dennis enjoyed golfing in his younger years, watching sports and riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his daughters, Amy (Jim) Marcella of Boardman and Roxanne (Jim Palazzo) Bloomingdale of Boardman; grandchildren, Veronica (Fahd) Farid of Boardman and Angelo Marcella of Boardman; sister, Rebecca Mason of New Middletown; sister-in-law, Kandy Bloomingdale of New Springfield and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bloomingdale.

A private service followed by military honors was held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Interment followed at Petersburg Cemetery.

