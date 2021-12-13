BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis F. Zorman, 69, of Boardman, entered eternal life on Friday, December 10, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with chronic illness.

Dennis was born on May 18, 1952 in Warren, OH, a son of Francis and Anne (Dorcik) Zorman.

Dennis graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State in 1975.

He dedicated 39 years to General Electric working as a Field Engineer before retiring to spend time with his family.

Dennis was a humble man of few words with a witty charm and smirk that his family will forever treasure. He was a devoted husband and father. Dennis was a passionate handyman that could fix anything. From mechanics on Mustangs and his Corvette with his son to woodworking and renovations, Dennis’ talents were immeasurable. Some of his fondest memories were spent traveling. He relaxed by the lake in Michigan with his beloved wife, soaking in every sunrise. And Dennis left a piece of his heart in Maui every year. His daughter will always cherish the memories of hiking, biking and days at the beach spent with her father. To Dennis’ family, his light will forever shine and their bond will never be broken.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice (Markovich) Zorman; children, Brian Zorman and Carrie (Joe) Tammaro; and granddaughter, Nina Tammaro. He also leaves behind two fur-daughters who he loved beyond measure, Lucy and Eevee.

As the sun set on December 10th, ending Dennis’ journey here on Earth, his family held one of his favorite phrases close to heart, “Another day in paradise almost gone”.

Per the family’s request, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers and mementos, contributions can be made in Dennis’ honor to Legacy Dog Rescue via Venmo @LegacyDogRescue or at PO Box 3643, Youngstown, OH 44513.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

