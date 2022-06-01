POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Alan Flynn, age 71, formerly of Poland, Ohio, passed away May 25, 2022, with his loving family at his side.

Dennis was the beloved husband of Pamela Flynn, née Piller, loving father of Shea and Shannon Flynn, cherished son of Beverly and the late Arthur Flynn, dear brother of Mark Flynn, uncle to Loren (Jon), MacKenzie (Joel), great uncle to Flynn, Henri, and Vivienne, and nephew to the late Ardis (Bob) Vevle and cousin to Randy Vevle.

Dennis was a 1969 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. While he attended Youngstown State University, he was the youngest bus driver for the Poland Schools. In 1973, he graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting.

After graduation, Dennis moved to Chicago, Illinois and became the Vice-President of Great Western Steel.

He then met his wife, Pamela Piller, and they have been married for 35 years. Dennis finished out his career as a Vice-President of Human Resources at Tri-Western Metals Company.

“Your light has gone out of our lives, but your warmth remains in our hearts.”

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 Noon at the Poland United Methodist Church, where family and friends will be received from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. before the start of the calling hours. Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hansen Center: Gateway Special Recreation Association, 15 W. 341 59th St., Burr Ridge, IL 60527 or www.raygraham.org. Your contributions are greatly appreciated.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Dennis’ family, please visit our floral store.