Denise Keenan, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Keenan died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after an 11-year battle with Lymphoma, she passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.



Denise was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1952, the first child of Robert Hugh Cunningham and Delia Ann Ticcone.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School (1970) and St Elizabeth’s School of Nursing (1973).

While working as a recovery room nurse, Denise continued her education at Youngstown State University receiving a BA in Medical Marketing in 1981.

Following that degree, Denise moved with her future husband, Jim Keenan, to San Diego, California, where they were married and lived for five years before their return to Poland, Ohio.

Denise enjoyed a varied career in the medical profession that included positions in pharmaceutical sales, as a nurse educator, in hospital utilization review and more.



Denise was a mischievous spirit, hard to keep down, always ready to smile, possessed a quick wit and a huge empathetic heart. She was a giver of wise and kind advice, especially in tough times with her family. Those who knew Denise well were aware of her love of science fiction, including Star Trek and 1950’s B-movies – especially Wasp Woman! Denise enjoyed her backyard sanctuary, tending her garden and taking rides with her husband in their vintage Triumph roadsters.



Denise is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Keenan; her son, Sean (Rupa) and her granddaughter, Nora of Boardman, Ohio; her son, Devin (Emma) of Washington, D.C.; her sisters, Micki Cunningham (Martin Domenici) of San Francisco, California and Roberta “Bobbi” (Pete) Carew of New Orleans, Louisiana and her niece, Amanda Domenici of Anaheim, California.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Delia Cunningham and her sister, Nancy Cunningham.



At Denise’s request, no calling hours or services will be held. Instead, Denise requested a gathering in her backyard, her favorite place, of friends and loved ones to be held at a future date when circumstances allow.



Denise requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts a donation be made in her name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org).



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

