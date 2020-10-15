Denise E. Collingwood, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise E. Collingwood, 64, died early Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Denise was born August 5, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward and Avella (Hill) Schwartz.

Raised in New Springfield, Denise was a graduate of Springfield High School.

She worked the majority of her career for the United States Postal Service as a manager in the maintenance department at the Youngstown branch.

Denise was proud to call Struthers her home and enjoyed volunteering on projects to better the city and its residents. She was the founding member of the Struthers “Shop with a Cop” holiday program. The first year of the program 16 children went shopping and last year 160 children were able to shop. The program has benefited over 1,000 children since its inception. Denise was passionate about supporting our local veterans and was very involved with the program that helped veterans receive their high school diplomas. With a love for history and genealogy, Denise was also a member of the Struthers Historical Society, serving as a former treasurer and vice president of the organization. She founded its “Struthers Fallen Soldier Project” (which is now referred to as “Denise’s Project”) that honored local veterans with banners throughout the downtown Struthers area. Recognized for her generosity and eagerness to help others, Denise was awarded the “Hometown Hero Award” by the Struthers Rotary Community Corps.

Denise was a member of the Woodworth Church of the Brethren in Poland.



She is survived by her husband, Robert “Butch” Collingwood, whom she married January 22, 1982; children, Greg Morelli of Berlin Center, Elizabeth Collingwood of Liberty and Justin Thrush of Struthers; siblings, Retta Beight of Tennessee, Marsha (Michael) D’Amico of Colorado and Evan (Patty) Schwartz of New Springfield; five grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and her faithful dog, Millie.

In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by her sisters, Pat Gillen and Muriel Pugh.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 19 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, honor the 6 ft-rule and please do not linger after seeing the family. Denise requested that everyone attending to please dress casual.

Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery following funeral services.

Although flowers are beautiful, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Collingwood’s name to the Struthers Historical Society, 50 Terrace Street, Struthers, OH 44471 or Struthers AMVETS, 305 Elm Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

The family would like to thank everyone in the community that has reached out and supported Denise through her illness as well as Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care they took of her.

