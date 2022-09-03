STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, 92, of Struthers, took his last earthly breath Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022.

He was born July 16, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Gaspar and Isidora (Vela) Francisco and had been a lifelong area resident living 65 years in Struthers.

Along with his wife, he spent his winters in Florida.

Demi was a 1948 graduate of Rayen High School.

He worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad until its closing and had also worked for Northside Hospital in Youngstown for over 44 years. A hard worker, Demi worked two jobs his entire life and was a great provider to his family.

He was an avid sports fan and critically followed the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Indians, the Browns and the Struthers Wildcats, as well as, horse and dog racing. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and bowling. Demi was proud of his Spanish heritage and with his family, he was one of the founding members of the Centro Hispano Moderno Club in Youngstown.

His wife, the former Patricia Moorhead, whom he married in 1950, died November 30, 2005.

He leaves two sons, Joe (Lynn) Francisco of Wimauma, Florida and Gary (Anna Marie) Francisco of Youngstown; his daughter, Pamela (Mike) Fabian of Poland; a brother, Raymond (Jean) Francisco of Liberty; his grandchildren, Jessica (Gerret) Baur, Joe (Ines) Francisco, Megan Francisco, Matthew (Tiffany) Francisco, Michael (Michelle) Fabian and Jamie Fabian (Eric Saboley) and seven great-grandchildren. Demi cared for all the family dogs and will also be missed by his dog, Josie.

Besides his parents and his wife, Demi was preceded in death by a son, Rick Francisco; a grandson, J.J. Francisco and a sister, Isabel Stokan and her husband, John.

A memorial service celebrating Demi’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.