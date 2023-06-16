NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra J. “Deb” Francis, 70, affectionately known as Bucca to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born July 16, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Lena (Domitrovich) Simon.

She graduated from the former North Lima High School, now known as South Range.

Over the years she worked for Leonardo’s Greenhouse and Burlington.

To say Deb had many special talents would be an understatement. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow, a love she was able to cultivate during her time working for Leonardo’s. Her cooking was out of this world as well. She loved making big dinners for her family, be it spaghetti, her chicken noodle and wedding soup or her “should be world famous” rolls. Being the strong-headed matriarch she was, she made sure no one ever left her house hungry, or were sick without getting a care package of her delicious soup.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family to Florida but especially loved camping at Beaver Creek Park in their camper. There are many fond memories that her family (specifically her grandchildren) will hold onto forever about those trips.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 53 years, Charles “Chuck” Francis, whom she married May 23, 1970; her children, Renae (Tony) Cicchi of Canfield and Chuck (Michelle) Francis of North Lima and her grandchildren, Danielle (fiancé, Dan Cipriano) Cicchi, Kaitlyn Francis, Gianna Cicchi, Ethan Francis and Rhylee Keltz.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William “Bill” Simon.

Per Debra’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family requests that any material contributions be made to a local VA Clinic in her memory and in honor of her husband who bravely served.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

