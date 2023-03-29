BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Greenbriar Center in Boardman.

Debbie was born June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Lil (Bryan) Thomas.

She graduated from Boardman High School.

She worked as a cleaning lady in several different capacities, including for the turnpike.

Debbie was a bubbly woman with a big personality. She loved to talk, go to flea markets with her family and festively decorate her home for all of the holidays. She enjoyed painting ceramics and was an animal lover, especially her cats.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patty (Randy) Schmid of Boardman; son, Jason Egley; her brother, Bryan R. (Mary) Thomas; two nieces, Tracy Thomas and Ashley (Ted) Cegelka; nephew, Brian (Melissa) Schmid and great-niece, Sophie.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Egley, whom she married July 27, 1974 and who passed away this past year on August 25, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Chaplain Gary Rozier officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.