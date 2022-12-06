LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, 55, along with her youngest daughter Katie, died Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime.

Deborah was born June 23, 1967 in Vienna, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Roy and Joyce Kiddon Pratt.

Raised in Vienna, Debbie was a graduate of Mathews High School, Class of 1985.

Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Robert Hudak, on August 30, 1985 and while they did divorce, you would never know. They made their relationship work in a way that many others never could, as evidenced by their beach strolls together on family vacations, still holding hands everywhere and giving a quick kiss whenever they could. Robert and Deb were blessed with three daughters.

Deb was devoted to raising her daughters and was a stay-at-home mom. After her girls were in school, she entered the workforce. For many years, Deb worked as an associate for Sam’s Club and Ross’ Market in Lowellville. She later worked for the Purple Cat and most recently, in retail for the Poland Giant Eagle and ALDI.



Big-hearted and giving, Deb was a true people person and treated everyone with the same kindness. Simply put, she just wanted everyone to be happy and have everything they needed. Her big heart spanned beyond people, and she could often be found bringing home the latest stray animal that needed help.

Some of Debbie’s favorite pastimes included walking through Mill Creek Park and her Lowellville neighborhood, listening to all genres of music, going to the beach, and especially spending time with her family. She was passionate about many things but her grandchildren, Donato and Giavanna, took the top spot. Nothing has brought her more joy and smiles than her title of “Meme.” From Dunkin’ Donuts trips and playing on the swing set to making sure she was at every school function and Little League football game, Debbie was there for anything and everything her grandchildren wanted or needed.

Deb’s bubbly personality and sunshine she gave to those around her will be forever remembered and missed beyond measure.

In addition to the love of her life, Robert Hudak of Youngstown, Deb leaves to carry on her memory, her daughters, Brittany Hudak of Youngstown and Robyn (Michael) Nolfi of Lowellville; grandchildren, Donato and Giavanna Nolfi; two sisters, Karen Reed of Youngstown and Jennifer (Steve) Prout of Cleveland; four brothers, Roy (Joyce) Pratt of Vienna, David (Betty) Pratt of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Brian (Patty) Pratt of Huntington Beach, California and Michael (Ann) Pratt of Richlands, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Andria Pratt of Tennessee and many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Pratt and her nephew, Nicholas Pratt.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a Celebration of Life Service for Debbie and Katie will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to a favorite animal charity of the donor’s choice or to the Sojourner House, 535 Marmion Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, which is an advocacy program and shelter for victims of domestic violence.

