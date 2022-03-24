BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Gavalier, 71, passed away at her residence, with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022.

Mrs. Gavalier was born July 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Evan and Florence McQuiston Butler.

Raised in Boardman, Debby was a 1968 graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She began her career in computer data entry working her way up to computer operator at Republic Steel and later, WCI Steel until it’s closing. She went on to continue her career in computers for Hewlett Packard at General Motors until her retirement 15 years ago.

Debby was a member of Job’s Daughters International and was a strong supporter of the Mahoning Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

After retirement, Debby found joy spending time at home and making it a place of comfort to family and friends. She also took pleasure in working outside, planting her many flower pots and making their outdoors alive with colorful blossoms. Another favorite pastime that was not a secret to those who knew her was shopping at Talbots.

Debby centered herself around her family including her loving dogs, Molly and Sadie. Five years ago, Debby became a loving and doting grandmother to her first granddaughter, Cameran and later a loving and doting grandmother to her second granddaughter, Landon. They were the light of her life. Debby cherished her role of wife, mother and grandmother and led her life quietly and honestly, yet standing firm in what she believed.

She leaves her husband, John, of 47 years, whom she married June 1, 1974; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Zachary Cuculich of Canfield; two granddaughters, Cameran and Landon Cuculich; brother, Matthew Butler of Greensboro, North Carolina and her brother-in-law, Dennis (Karen) Gavalier of Naples, Florida

In addition to her parents, Evan and Florence Butler, Debby was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Fawn Gavalier; father-in-law, John Gavalier, Sr. and her mother-in-law, Mary (John) Sheetz.

Debby’s family will receive friends, Sunday, March 27, from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow Monday, 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.