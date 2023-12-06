NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Cay Berry, 68, of New Middletown, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023, in her home with her loving family by her side, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth.



A proud Springfield Local High School graduate, Deborah embraced the family life. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of four daughters, who meant the world to her. Her role as a grandmother to four grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy, and her love for them was endless.



For 20 years, Deborah worked as a dedicated school bus driver, ensuring the safety and well-being of countless children.



Beyond her family, Deborah enjoyed the music of various classic rock artists and gardening. These pastimes were always a source of comfort and happiness throughout her life.

Deborah was an amazing cook. Her kitchen was filled with love and laughter, where traditions continued and memories were made over shared meals.



She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary; her four daughters, Melissa Berry of Boardman, Alicia Berry of Struthers, Anne Berry of New Middletown, and Michele Berry of Canfield; four grandchildren, Brayden, Alexis, Abram, and Cooper.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elsa Persing.

Special thanks to Akeso Home Care & Hospice and their nurse, Jackie, for the wonderful care Deborah received in her final days.



Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.



