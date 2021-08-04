Deborah C. Harding, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah C. Harding, 65, died Monday afternoon, August 2, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

Deborah was born December 27, 1955 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Vernon and Ida Phillips Symes.

A graduate of Poland Seminary High School, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music, where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Iota Fraternity.

While a vocal student at Dana School of Music, Deborah met fellow vocal student, C. Anthony Harding and they were married on July 19, 1980. They celebrated nearly 25 years of marriage until Anthony’s untimely passing on May 5, 2005.

Deborah maintained work in several office positions throughout her life but considered her true profession to be in the creative arts. She was the choir director of local churches, including the former First Christian Church of Youngstown. She wrote on many topics and interests. Most recently, she worked as a medical records quality assurance coordinator for the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown, with over 20 years of service.

Deborah was a member of the Poland United Methodist Church, where she was active on several committees and was a member of its choir and Praise & Worship Team. As a teenager, she was a member of Job’s Daughters.

Artistic and extremely crafty, Deborah enjoyed writing, publishing her own book, The Green Guide to Herb Gardening, collecting books from her favorite authors, crocheting, jewelry making, cooking and watching HGTV and ghost shows. With a lifelong passion for music, Deborah, along with her husband, were members of the Ravenwood Singers, Wade Raredon Singers and the Family Group Dragonscales. She was also an accomplished guitarist.

Deborah is survived by her daughters, Dana (Ryan) Heckathorn of Struthers and Callie (Remy) Blanc of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France; grandchildren, Bailee Evans, Owen Cooley and Griffin Heckathorn; mother-in-law, Eugenia Timpson of Michigan and sisters-in-law, Linda (Bill) Newroe of New Mexico and Lu Harding of Texas.

In addition to her parents and husband, Deborah was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Kraizel and Gail Humble.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 6 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Although flowers are beautiful, the family suggests that any memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Deborah’s name to The Library Foundation, 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

