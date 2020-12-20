Deanna P. Ringer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanna P. Ringer, 83, died Friday evening, December 18, 2020 at Wickshire of Poland.

Deanna was born March 30, 1937 in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Elio and Amy Smith Pietrantoni.

Raised in the Bronx, she was a graduate of Walton High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in home economics from West Virginia University and her master’s degree in education from Eastern New Mexico University.

Mrs. Ringer was an elementary school teacher, teaching first grade the majority of her career at Crestview Local Schools, retiring in 1997.

Mrs. Ringer was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon. Active in the community, Mrs. Ringer was also a member of the Columbiana County Retired Teachers Association, PEO, Friends of the Poland Library and the Trailwood Gardeners.

Deanna is survived by her husband, Dr. Lewis B. Ringer, whom she married June 16, 1956; her daughter, Paula (Jeffrey) Bernstein of Poland; son, Dr. Geoffrey (Dr. Shelly) Ringer of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Sara (John) Payne of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, Benjamin (Yvette) Bernstein of Howland and Sam and Henry Ringer of Hilton Head Island.

There will be no calling hours or services.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the staff of Wickshire of Poland and Crossroads Hospice for their kindness, dedication, and compassionate care.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Ringer’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

