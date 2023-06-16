STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – DeAnn Renstrom, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

DeAnn was born October 31, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Cliff and Mary (Donlin) Passmore.

She was an amazing baker and a skilled cake decorator and was proud to makes cakes over the years for her entire family–store bought cakes were not allowed as far as she was concerned. She was an avid sports fan, especially football. She loved cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the YSU Penguins, or any team that her neighbors, the Stoops, coached. She also was active herself, belonging to both a bowling and golf league.

While living in Struthers, DeAnn met the love of her life, Carl J. Renstrom. She recalled that on their first date he was pulled on stage to sing and from then on, she knew he was the one. After marrying on Valentine’s Day in 1950, they built a wonderful life and beautiful family together. As she became the matriarch of her family, she took the roll seriously and would spend every minute she could with them, especially while vacationing to Geneva-on-the-Lake or baking her love into a cake for them. Her charismatic personality will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

DeAnn leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Gary (Deborah) Renstrom of Boardman, Thomas Renstrom of Struthers and Christine Wittkugle of Struthers; her grandchildren, Bill, Leigh Ann, Randy (Ashley) and Elin Renstrom, Steven (Lauren) and Kayla Wittkugle and a great-grandchild, Oliver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl J. Renstrom, who passed away June 26, 2003; sons, Randy and Mickey Renstrom and her brother, Frank “Kip” Passmore.

Per DeAnn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. She will be cremated and entombed with her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

