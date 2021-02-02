Dean Clingerman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Dean Clingerman, who preferred to be called Dean (in fact, anyone who called him Herbert did so at great personal peril) passed away early in the morning on Saturday, January 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

Dean was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Bishop (Doug); son, Thomas Clingerman (Sherry); granddaughter, Katie Telling and his parents, Helen and Herman Clingerman.

Dean is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Patricia nee Trochio; his daughters, Susan Clingerman of Seattle, Deanna Clingerman of Tallmadge and Kathleen Clingerman Dann (Marc) of Lakewood and his son, Dean Robert Clingerman (Jody) of Girard; Dean is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Stephen Clingerman, Thomas Clingerman, Nicholas Clingerman, Kathleen Lott, Michael Clingerman, Matthew Clingerman, George Mansour, Dominique Bishop, Dean Robert Clingerman, Jr., Alexis Bishop, Jacob Clingerman, Nick Clingerman and Kyle Clingerman and his siblings, Paul Clingerman, Thomas Clingerman (Cheryl), Donald Clingerman and Joanne Dahmen (Bob).

Dean had two passions in his life, work and family and they often overlapped. A master plumber and card-carrying member of Plumber’s Local 396, Dean founded Mill Creek Plumbing and built it into one of the most successful plumbing contractors in the Mahoning Valley. Dean’s wife Pat ran the business and delivered materials to job sites often with a car full of kids. At the age of six, Dean declared his children able to join him on job sites and he initiated them to the plumbing business by handing them a shovel and inviting them to dig ditches. He was joined in the Business by his son, Dean Robert Clingerman and son-in-law, Doug Bishop, who worked side by side with Dean for over 30 years. No matter how busy on the job, Dean was always home for dinner with his children, often leaving to go back to work afterwards and Sundays were reserved for long car rides to destinations that were often determined along the way or long walks in his beloved Mill Creek Park.

Interrupting a stellar football career at South High School at age 17, Dean volunteered and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He saw combat at the famous Battle of Chosin Reservoir, where he was attached to the First Marine Division.

Other than when he served his country, Dean was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio. He loved and was extremely proud of his hometown and its rich history. He would lead multi-hour tours of the city for his daughters’ boyfriends and husbands (or anyone else he could convince to go).

Dean and Pat settled in a 19th century farmhouse on Old Furnace, nestled in Millcreek Park. Pat cried at the prospect of living in the old and neglected house but Dean had a vision of what it could be and with his own hands and help of his family lovingly rebuilt the house into a showplace where he and Pat raised their family. The house became a place to stop for coffee for Dean’s many friends in the construction industry and several Youngstown police officers.

Dean loved to fly his plane and work in his large immaculately kept yard (and he occasionally did some work in strangers’ yards even without an invitation). He took time to teach each of his children about life, business, plumbing and the history of the Clingerman family.

He was also a member of the Masons, the Saxon Club and the American Legion.

Fiercely protective of his children, he often counseled them to “never be sorry” and he was quick to rise to their defense and protection (sometimes even when they were wrong).

He was extremely proud of his three daughters, all of whom attained advanced degrees and of his sons and son-in-law, Doug, who joined him in the trade.

Even though he sometimes called himself Mean Dean, everyone one who knew him well understood that he had a heart of gold.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Paradise United Church of Christ Cemetery.

We kindly ask that all visitors wear a mask, honor the six-foot rule and do not linger after seeing the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider contributing to Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

