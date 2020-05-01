David William Creed, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Creed, 60, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

David was born December 28, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Nancy Moffat Creed.

A life-long resident of Struthers, David was a 1979 graduate of Struthers High School.

Shortly after, in July of 1979, David sustained life-long injuries from an automobile accident and he resided at Maplecrest Nursing Home. Over the years he received wonderful care and was treated like family by the staff at Maplecrest.

Before his accident, David enjoyed bowling and was an exceptional swimmer. He loved listening to music and his favorite artists were Kiss, AC/DC, Eddie Money, Michael Stanley, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Fleetwood Mac.

David leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Lee Anne and Brian Newland of Spring, Texas; two cousins, Austin Newland and Alison (Ryan) Dethrow, all of St. Charles, Missouri; two aunts, Marion and JoAnn Creed and an uncle, Dick Creed, all of Struthers. David was a great-uncle to Lee Anne’s grandsons, Sam Ryan and Max William Dethrow.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Mabel Creed and Norman and Kay Moffat.

A service celebrating David’s life will be announced at a later date.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio, www.biaoh.org.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

