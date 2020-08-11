David W. Collins, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Collins, 82, died early Sunday morning, August 9, 2020 at Assumption Village from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

David was born February 13, 1938 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, a son of William and Rita (Versailles) Collins.

Raised in Michigan, he was a graduate of Chelsea High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and proudly served until he was honorably discharged in 1961.

Returning to Michigan after his military service, he began his career with IBM as a technician and later service manager. In 1973, the company relocated him to the Youngstown office, where he retired from in 1993. After retirement, he worked for Gold Cross Limousine for 12 years as a driver and funeral associate. Dave truly enjoyed driving and interacting with people.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where he served as an usher.

Generous with his time, Dave volunteered for St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital as their shuttle driver and for the American Red Cross. In February 2006, he traveled with the American Red Cross to New Orleans to help with Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

Dave was active in the singles group D.A.R.E, where he met his wife, Patricia. After a six year courtship, they were married on June 23, 2006. Dave and Pat continued to enjoy friendship and social outings with other former members of D.A.R.E.

In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by his son, Kevin (Kim) Collins of Rochester Hills, Michigan; daughters, Kristen Gill of Phoenix, Arizona and Kara (Daniel) Collins-Vujinovic of Cumming, Georgia; foster son, Damon Collins of Youngstown; grandsons, Sean Collins of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Noah Vujinovic of Cumming, Georgia; stepdaughters, Kerri McTigue of Columbus and Beth McTigue of Salem; brother, James (Florence) Collins of Fort Myers, Florida and sister, Barbara (Robert) Merkel of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his foster son, Danny Collins.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 14 from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Assumption Village, especially its special care unit, the Alzheimer’s Network and Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care and support.

Although flowers are beautiful, the family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

