David T. Seckler, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David T. Seckler, 82 of Boardman, died Friday morning January 10 at his home.

He was born January 12, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of Wilfred and Dorothy (Leinen) Seckler and had been a lifelong area resident.

David was a 1954 graduate of Boardman High School and had attended Kent State University and Youngstown College.

He had a long career in banking. First, with Dollar Savings & Trust as a Branch Manager and commercial lender. He then worked for Metropolitan Bank as an Assistant Vice President and then Executive Vice President. He retired from Dollar Bank / Ohio Bancorp as the Vice President in charge of Credit Administration and Asset Quality.

He was also very actively involved in many organizations including the Youngstown Businessman’s Association, the Jaycees, the Rotary clubs of both Youngstown and Austintown and the Southside Kiwanis Club.

In addition to all of David’s accomplishments in the corporate business world, he was an active entrepreneur. He owned and operated several businesses of his own, alone, and with friends over the years.

His wife, the former Margaret “Margie” Hall, whom he married November 4, 1961 died July 18, 2013.

He leaves his three daughters, Susan (Mark) Poznar of Austintown, Kirsten (Dennis) Brady of Toledo and Jodie (Scott) Williamson of New Springfield; seven grandchildren, Paige Poznar, Grant Poznar, Lydia Brady, Owen Brady, Olivia (Will) Heid, Ensley (Robert Siders) Williamson and Broden Williamson. He also leaves his great-grandson, Griffin Robert Siders.

Besides his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Seckler.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends may call from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

Friends will be received 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, Boardman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Association.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.