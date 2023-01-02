YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Wheeler, age 40, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving fiancé by his side.

David was born December 15, 1982 in Marion, Virginia to Kyle Ralph Wheeler, Jr. and Grace Lillian Wheeler Mason. David, his fiancé and parents relocated to Youngstown in 2010.

David was a passionate gardener. His greatest joy was his extensive tree peony collection showcased in his garden. He enjoyed reading, writing, collecting rocks and minerals and swords, video gaming and fantasy movies and television shows. He loved nature and birds, especially Falcons.

David was one of the most caring and compassionate people. He was always the first to jump in and help friends, family and strangers alike. He was gentle, kind, compassionate and generous.

Above all else, David was so strong, brave and selfless. He endured the most unimaginable pain from the cancer but remained faithful to his God, smiling without complaint or self pity. Through the ravages of cancer, his first and foremost thought was his fiancé and family, more worried about them than himself.

The center of David’s world was his beloved fiancé and tireless caregiver, Bradley whom he considered his husband and marriage a mere formality. They were devoted to one another for more than two decades and planned to marry Valentine’s Day 2023, but God had other plans calling David home, freeing him from his pain and suffering.

David’s last and greatest gift was through his faith, believing this was not to be a human tragedy but a heavenly transition.

Aside from his parents of the home, David leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved partner of 22 years in this life, fiancé, Bradley Miller of the home and future father-in-law and mother-in-law, George W. Miller Sr. and Shirley L. Miller of New Freedom, Pennsylvania; future sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Frederick Golding of Baltimore, Maryland; future brother-in-law, John Miller of Boiling Springs, South Carolina and future nephew, Stephen Quigley of Baltimore, Maryland. David also leaves his very dear friend, Lynn Gessling of Dickson, Tennesse He will be missed by his much loved cats, Marmalade and Freckles.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Mercy Health Saint Elizabeth Palliative Medicine team, especially Alan Dooley CNP and Mercy Health Saint Elizabeth Medical Oncology Social Worker Ashley Rossi for the extraordinary care they provided David.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Saint Elizabeth Youngstown Medical Oncology Social Work Department c/o Ashley Rossi LCSW, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.