David N. Vasvari, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David N. Vasvari, 70, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving wife and children by his side.

David, known by his family and friends as “Dave,” was born May 3, 1951 in Youngstown, the son of the late Victor Vasvari and Nellie (Miozga) Vasvari.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1969 and from Youngstown State University in 1973 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

David was a licensed electrician in the State of Ohio and owned and operated Vasco Electric, Inc. on S. Montgomery Avenue in Youngstown. David was a member of Local 66 Operating Engineers and the Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board (OCILB) since 1973.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Saturday Corvette Club at the Dubic Palm Cafe on Steel Street in Youngstown, and a lover of all wildlife, especially “Precious,” his friendly groundhog.

David is survived by his wife of 29 years, the former Patricia A. “Trisha” Bailey, whom he married on May 24, 1992; four children, David F. (Pam) Vasvari and Richard C. Bailey, both of Poland, Mattie C. (Marc) Naples of Boardman and Jodi A. (Michael) Walker of Poland; a brother, Ray (Elayne) Vasvari of Struthers; a sister, Nancy (George) Pelic of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Vasvari and Rosemarie Vasvari, both of Struthers; six grandchildren, Emma Bailey, Ella Bailey, Bailee Naples, Carmine Naples, Shaleigh Walker and Brody Walker and his four-legged companion, Dixie.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Thomas Vasvari and his four-legged companion, Mia.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in the Veranda Room at The Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road in Poland on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, ICU unit on the second floor for the love, care, and support they gave to David and his family during his time at the hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent to David’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.