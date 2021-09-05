David Katz, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Katz, 59, passed unexpectedly, Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021, while working in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

David, known by family and friends as “Dave,” was born December 19, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ronald and Doris Winkleman Katz.

Raised in Brownlee Woods, he attended Woodrow Wilson High School. Dave spent the majority of his career as a truck driver, working most recently for JM Swank.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

In his free time, he enjoyed working in his yard, landscaping and collecting guns and coins over the years. A dedicated family man, Dave’s greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, children and especially being “Pop” to his seven grandchildren.

Strong and humble, Dave was a man of few words, but when he did say something, you knew it was honest and he meant it.

Dave is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Paula Lilley, whom he married July 24, 1982; children, Julia Katz of Struthers, Jessica (Brian) Lippillo of Austintown, David L. (Brandi) Katz, Jr. of Boardman and Michael Katz of Struthers; grandchildren, Delaney, Adalyn and Nolan Lippillo and Charlotte, Lily, David III and Norah Katz; siblings, Alvin (Cheryl) Katz of Boardman and Darlene (Domenico, Jr.) Aliberti of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his infant son, Daniel Katz. Also preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Debra Katz.

A private service will be held at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home followed by interment at Lake Park Cemetery.

