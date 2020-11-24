David J. Nemes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Nemes, 72, of Youngstown, died Tuesday morning November 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born December 6, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Sophie (Gerlack) Nemes and had been a lifelong area resident.

David was an Air Force veteran and had worked as a dispatcher for Conrail.

Besides his wife, the former Linda Russo; he leaves four sons, David Jon Nemes, Jr., in Tennessee, Lance Nemes of Stow, Justin Nemes of Parma and Jason Ostavitz of Boardman; a brother, George J. Nemes of Youngstown; a sister, Beverly Nemes of Struthers; seven grandchildren and his dear friend, David Shevetz, of Boardman.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by a son, Jason Allen Nemes and a brother, Charles Nemes.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

