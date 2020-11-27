David J. Nemes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Nemes, 72, died Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born December 6, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Sophie (Gerlack) Nemes and was a lifelong area resident.

David was a United States Air Force veteran and worked as a dispatcher for Conrail.

He was an avid bowler, having bowled a league sanctioned perfect 300 game, enjoyed going to high school football games and meeting with old friends.

He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Russo; four sons, David Jon Nemes, Jr. of Tennessee, Lance Nemes of Stow, Justin Nemes of Parma and Jason Ostavitz of Boardman; brother, George J. Nemes of Youngstown; sister, Beverly Nemes of Struthers and his dear friend, David Shevetz of Boardman.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a son, Jason Allen Nemes and brother, Charles Nemes.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David J. Nemes, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.