David J. Brunswick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Brunswick, 87, passed away peacefully Monday evening, January 4, 2021 at Canfield Place in Youngstown.

David was born July 3, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Dortha Dewey Brunswick.

Raised on Kimmel Street on the east side of Youngstown, David attended North High School where he was a member of the Yearbook staff, Glee Club, played football, basketball and ran track. David’s classmates elected him and his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Gloria Jones as Prom King and Queen of their graduating class of 1952.

Shortly before the end of the Korean Conflict, on March 4, 1953, David enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Wright Patterson Base in Dayton, Ohio. He was honorably discharged in March of 1957 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force Reserves until February of 1961. During his time in the Air Force, David and Gloria were married on July 31, 1954 and they decided to make their family home in Boardman.

David worked as a plant foreman for Isaly Dairy Company and later for U.S. Can Company. He retired from General Motors Fisher Body Plant as a welding machine operator in 1995 after 25 years of service.

David was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns. At a young age, David developed a fascination for watches. He would take them apart and put them back together and over the years collected both wrist watches and pocket watches. David was very patriotic and proud of the U.S.A. and acquired a passion for our Nation’s emblem, the Bald Eagle. A stranger to none, David made friends easily. He knew everyone and was loved by everyone in his neighborhood. He will be remembered for his loyalty and love of family and friends.

David’s wife, Gloria, of 45 wonderful and loving years, passed away April 19, 1999.

He leaves, to cherish his memory, his son, David J. (Stacey) Brunswick, Jr. of Wake Forest, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, David J. (Dorian) Brunswick III of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sara Knight of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, Samuel (Breanna) Brunswick of Raleigh, North Carolina, Hannah (Michael) Helsel of Youngsville, North Carolina, Luke Brunswick of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Faith Brunswick of Ridgewood, New York and Esther Brunswick of Wake Forest, North Carolina. David also leaves the children and grandchildren of his long-time companion, the late Joyce McFall.

David also was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles M. Brunswick and Donald D. Brunswick and one sister, Esther Kennedy.

A funeral service celebrating David’s life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Pastor Brian Ethridge officiating. Friends will be received prior to the funeral service from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Jackson Cemetery in Coitsville, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David J. Brunswick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 10, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.