BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David H. Culp, 85, formerly of Hitchcock Road, passed away Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland with his loving family by his side.

David, known by his family and friends as “Dave,” was born December 1, 1936 in North Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Melvin and Elisabeth (Hoffmeister) Culp. He shared his birthday with his father, Melvin.

He graduated from North Lima High School in 1954 and attended Youngstown College.

Dave was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, working at the Boardman Post Office for 37 years. After his retirement from the post office, Dave became a part-time custodian for ten years at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

David was an active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman, where he was an usher, a member of church council, where he served as vice president, a member of the worship committee, serving as chairman, a member of the senior choir and with his wife, Lee, they co-chaired the Good Hope Booster Club for over ten years.

When his children were in school, Dave and his wife were members of the Boardman Band Parents Association and volunteers with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Boardman. He was also the founder of the Boardman Retired Letter Carriers Breakfast Club, which he enjoyed attending.

Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed attending and supporting his grandchildren at their sporting and musical events.

In his free time, Dave enjoyed traveling, camping and going on cruises. He was a model railroad hobbyist, loved observing nature, feeding animals in his yard, doing landscaping and planting and caring for the vegetables and flower gardens in his backyard. Dave had a great sense of humor and always had a great joke to tell.

Dave is survived by three children, Kenneth D. Culp of Houston, Texas, Lillian G. (Jon) Williamson of Boardman, Ohio and Carl D. (Tina) Culp of Girard, Ohio; five grandchildren, David (Megan) Culp of Austintown, Ohio, Theresa (Richard) Horvath of Boardman, Ohio, Maria (Ryan) Hancock of Girard, Ohio, Kassie Lee Williamson of Elyria, Ohio and Robbie Williamson of Boardman, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Eva Hancock, Nolan Hancock, Charlotte Culp and Ricky Horvath; a brother, Jonathan (Cari) Culp of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and three sisters, Ruth Rummel of Columbiana, Ohio, Leah (Jack) Martin of North Lima, Ohio and Rachel Miller of Leetonia, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Melvin and Elisabeth, Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, the former Hildalee “Lee” Violet Moore, whom he married on March 30, 1957 and died on March 20, 2016; two brothers, Melvin Culp and Daniel Culp; two sisters and their husbands, Dorothea (Walter) Kyser and Barbara (Walter) Hartsock and brothers-in-law, Clarence Rummel and Herman Miller and a brother-in-law, Berkley L. Moore.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Dave’s life at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating, following visitation on Saturday.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman,OH 44512 or to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Dave.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories or online condolences with Dave’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.