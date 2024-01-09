BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Edward Humphrey, 56, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born March 22, 1967 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of Karen (Blair) Humphrey and the late Gerald Humphrey.

David graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and then continued his education by earning an Associate’s Degree in Dietary Technology from Youngstown State University.

He spent most of his life working in the automotive industry. He most recently was at the #1 Cochran Honda Store and #1 Cochran Donnell Ford. Dave had a knowledge of cars unlike any other.

He had a passion for classic and antique cars. As a teenager Dave was involved with the Masonic Order of DeMolay along with his brothers and his longtime friend, James Parker. He was Master Counselor in 1984. He joined the Argus Lodge of the Masonic Masons in 2014 and spent a few years as a member in Aut Mori Grotto.

He was a one-of-a-kind man with a very unique and sarcastic sense of humor. He would always make you laugh and shake your head. Dave was a kind man who never judged anyone and accepted everyone for who they were. He was an avid Steelers fan, which both of his sons inherited and he absolutely loved his dogs. Most of all, he lived for his family. He spent his entire adult life raising kids. His children and his granddaughter were his greatest joy in life. He spent many years never missing sporting events and dance competitions that his kids and granddaughter were involved in and the Boardman Little Spartans for five years with his youngest son.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Pamela Caro; his children, Jessaca (Justin Duarte) Brickley of Boardman, Joshua Humphrey of Youngstown, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Posey of Boardman and William and Grace Humphrey, both of Boardman; his granddaughter, Amelia; his brothers, James E. Humphrey of Campbell and Todd A. (Melanie) Humphrey of Cortland and the mother to his three oldest children, Sueann McLemore.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 7:00 p.m., officiated by celebrant Randi Pappa.

