David E. Armbrecht, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Armbrecht, 67, passed away Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown with his brother and sister by his side.

David was born April 15, 1952 in Youngstown, son of the late Karl E. and Anna G. (Cartwright) Armbrecht.

He was a class officer in school and graduated from Boardman High School in 1970. David attended Ohio University for three years and later graduated from Youngstown State University, School of Nursing.

David was a Registered Nurse and started his career at the Cleveland Clinic. He later returned to the Youngstown area and went into private duty nursing for a few years before working for Woodside Receiving Hospital in Youngstown. He was a member of the American Nurses’ Association with special certification in psychiatric and mental health nursing and a member of the Public Employee Retirees Union. David retired after a long career at Woodside Receiving Hospital.

David belonged to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman.

David loved the water and was an excellent swimmer. He enjoyed scuba diving, boating, fishing, sailing, camping and photography.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Carol Armbrecht.

David is survived by his brother, Jim Armbrecht of Boardman, sister, Lynda A. Armbrecht, with whom he lived in Boardman; 2 nieces, Abby L. (Arik) Bord of Chico, California and Dr. Karly A. Armbrecht of Columbia, South Carolina; a special uncle, Jerry Armbrecht of Boardman and many cousins and some special friends.

The family appreciates the efforts of the following medical staff that contributed to David’s care over the years: Dr. Spratt, Dr. Wilkins, Dr. Doe and staff, Dr. Limbu, Dr. Al-Zoby, Dr. Nagy of Vibra Hospital, the Infusion Center at St. Elizabeth Hospital (Belmont), along with the IV Team, respiratory therapists and caring staff members at St. Elizabeth (Belmont), Select Specialty and Vibra Hospital.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman.

Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Adam Rodgers officiating. Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of David.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

